Dayton gunshot victim reportedly shot multiple times

A gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital Monday night after he reportedly was shot multiple times.
Dayton crews were dispatched at 8:40 p.m. to the 2200 block of Lakeview on a report of a shooting, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
According to initial reports, the victim was shot three times in the leg.
We are working to learn more information and will update this report.
