Dayton gunshot victim says neighbor’s brother tried to kill him

A man shot in the neck and arm on Saturday in Dayton told a 911 dispatcher that his neighbor’s brother tried to kill him.
The gunshot victim called for help just before 6 p.m. Saturday after he said he had been in the 100 block of Park Avenue but fled to the area of Alberta and Wyoming streets.
“I’m outside. I’m getting away from him,” the victim said. “Hurry please.”
The victim’s condition is not known, but he was alert and able to communicate with the dispatcher as he waited for police and medics to respond.
He said his neighbor’s brother was trying to kill him.
“He tried to hit me in the head,” he said. “He shot me twice.”
It remains unclear whether anyone has been arrested in the shooting.