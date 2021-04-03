Male shot near Wyoming Street in Dayton

A male victim was shot near the intersection of Wyoming Street and Alberta Street in Dayton, Montgomery County dispatchers reported. The victim was shot twice by his neighbor, emergency scanner traffic indicated.
The male victim was reportedly shot in the neck and arm around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. His current condition is unknown.
The suspect is reportedly a man who was last seen wearing black pajama pants. Dispatchers did not know what shirt the suspect was wearing. It is unclear if the suspect has been apprehended at this time.
We will update this story as we learn more information.