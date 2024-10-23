Dayton home sales down in September, but prices remain durable

And transactions were down, too: 1,175 transactions were reported last month, a 12% decrease from last year’s mark.

While mortgage rates are more than a full percentage point lower than they were about a year ago, they are still relatively high compared to the historically low rates home shoppers enjoyed in recent years.

But even with fewer sales, home prices continued their climb, as they have all year, Dayton Realtors reported Wednesday. Average sales price increased 9% to $276,129 and the median price increased 2% to $232,000.

Sales year-to-date through September reached 10,969, up 7% compared to the same period in 2023 when 10,216 properties closed. Total dollar volume through nine months hit $3 billion, a 17.6% increase from the same point last year.

The average sale price totaled $278,348 (a 9.6% rise) while the median price came in at $239,000 (up 8%).

Single-family and condominium listings totaled 1,462 in September, down 13.4% over September 2023.

The overall MLS inventory at month’s end showed 2,013 active properties available for sale, a supply of just under two months based on September’s sale pace.

Statewide, there was a similar story. According to the latest report from Ohio Realtors, home sales dipped slightly in September, but price and dollar volume remained up.

Home sales in September 2024 reached 11,197, a 0.5% decrease from the 11,256 home sales recorded a year ago.

But the average sales price across Ohio in September reached $301,158, a 9.3% increase from the $275,433 mark posted in September 2023.

“Ohio’s housing market remains strong and steady this September,” Ohio Realtors President Ali Whitley said in a statement. “The increase in home sales prices and dollar volume show that owning a home remains a great investment.”