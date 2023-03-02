Dayton homicides map: Where they’ve have happened over the past year

A spike in homicides to begin this year is putting a strain on Dayton police detectives.
Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns recently said that the department had seen nearly twice as many homicides so far this year compared to the same time last year.
The 11 homicides reported in Dayton so far this year is nearly double what the department typically sees in January and February, according to homicide data from the Dayton Police Department.
Last year the city had 34 homicides, the second fewest reported in the past five years.
Here is a look at where the homicides have occurred since January 2022:
Red markers: 2022
Purple markers: 2023
