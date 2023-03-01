Spike in Dayton homicides puts strain on detectives, police say

A spike in homicides to begin this year is putting a strain on Dayton police detectives.
While speaking to the press on Tuesday about a double homicide early Sunday, Dayton Police Maj. Brian Johns said that the department had seen twice as many homicides so far this year compared to the same time last year.
“We’re at 12 homicides so far this year and to say they’re overworked is an understatement,” the major said. He also said the department has seen an increase in aggravated assaults.
“So gun violence is definitely an issue and we are working to take steps to try and reduce that,” Johns said. “I can’t stress enough there are different ways to solve or resolve issues than getting a gun and shooting somebody or shooting their house up.”
In early 2022, police also expressed concern about a rise in homicides after a shooting killed two men and sent a third to the hospital in critical condition.
The double killing made three homicides reported in the first two weeks of the year, compared to two in all of January 2021.
Johns also commented at the time, saying of the double homicide, “It really doesn’t need to go that way over a dispute that really doesn’t amount to anything. Two people lost their lives and a third, if he doesn’t lose his life, his life is dramatically impacted moving forward over something that is very senseless.”
Almost two weeks later, a man working as a Lyft driver was shot and killed when a group of 15- and 16-year-olds allegedly called Lyft and Uber drivers and rob them at gunpoint, and shot and killed the Lyft driver when he refused to comply.
On Tuesday, Johns said that police often see incidents where people have trouble dealing with conflict and decide to shoot somebody.
“I wish I could say something or do something to make it all stop,” he said, “but ultimately it’s going to fall upon those people who pull that trigger to think twice before they do.”
