Spike in Dayton homicides puts strain on detectives, police say

The double killing made three homicides reported in the first two weeks of the year, compared to two in all of January 2021.

Johns also commented at the time, saying of the double homicide, “It really doesn’t need to go that way over a dispute that really doesn’t amount to anything. Two people lost their lives and a third, if he doesn’t lose his life, his life is dramatically impacted moving forward over something that is very senseless.”

Almost two weeks later, a man working as a Lyft driver was shot and killed when a group of 15- and 16-year-olds allegedly called Lyft and Uber drivers and rob them at gunpoint, and shot and killed the Lyft driver when he refused to comply.

On Tuesday, Johns said that police often see incidents where people have trouble dealing with conflict and decide to shoot somebody.

“I wish I could say something or do something to make it all stop,” he said, “but ultimately it’s going to fall upon those people who pull that trigger to think twice before they do.”