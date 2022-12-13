Dayton humane society rescues 26 Sato dogs from Puerto Rico

“Our organization is focused on saving the lives of animals. We work hard every day to support animals locally and we are fortunate to have been a part of making our community a no-kill community. Periodically, we get the opportunity to help other areas of the country that are experiencing an animal-related emergency or crisis. In this case, it is not a natural disaster, but an animal crisis nonetheless,” said Brian Weltge, humane society president and CEO. “When many groups help a little, the overall impact can be enormous … We are happy that we could be a resource for Puerto Rico and we are fortunate to have the amazing volunteers and fosters available to help us with these dogs as they transition to our shelter and soon to new forever homes.”

Puerto Rico has a severe overpopulation problem, with an estimated 500,000 stray dogs roaming the Caribbean island, which has a 94% or higher euthanasia rate at most shelters. Large-scale spay and neuter programs through the Humane Society of the United States and other national groups along with dog placements throughout the U.S. are expected to save the lives of countless dogs.

