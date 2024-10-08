Dayton Humane Society sheltering 17 cats as part of hurricane relief efforts

“We are committed to helping animals in need, regardless of their location,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “While our focus is typically on the many wonderful animals right here in our community who require our attention, we also recognize our responsibility to support other animal rescues during times of crisis. It is our hope that if we were ever in a similar emergency situation, others with the available resources would be there to assist us as well.”

The shelter expects to receive additional animals, including dogs and puppies, in the coming weeks.

Anyone interested in supporting the Humane Society’s hurricane relief efforts can help foster animals or make a donation. For more information, visit https://hsdayton.org/get-involved/.