Dayton interim police chief to retire after city selects new chief

“After 29 years of being a Dayton police officer, I have decided to retire on December 17th,” he said in a statement. “It has been an honor to serve as an officer and ultimately as the interim chief of police.”

He continued, “I have a profound respect for our officers and the difficult job they must perform and value the relationships I have made in the community throughout my career. I will do everything I can to ensure a smooth transition in December.”