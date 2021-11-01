Dayton interim police chief to retire after city selects new chief

Interim Dayton police Chief Matt Carper today announced he will retire, a decision that comes just 10 days after the city named Kamran Afzal as the new police chief.
“After 29 years of being a Dayton police officer, I have decided to retire on December 17th,” he said in a statement. “It has been an honor to serve as an officer and ultimately as the interim chief of police.”
He continued, “I have a profound respect for our officers and the difficult job they must perform and value the relationships I have made in the community throughout my career. I will do everything I can to ensure a smooth transition in December.”
Carper was one of the finalists for the police chief position, but the city manager ended up choosing Afzal, an outside candidate.
City Manager Shelley Dickstein said it was one of her toughest decisions while leading the city, but Afzal had demonstrated leadership experience that gave him a slight edge.
Lt. Col. Carper was sworn in as interim police director and chief in late July, after chief Richard Biehl retired after 13 years leading the force.
Carper was the deputy police director and assistant chief. Other roles he held during his career included commander of the narcotics bureau, the professional standards bureau and the central and west patrol operations divisions.
