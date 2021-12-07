Dayton listed in Top 20 for hottest housing market in nation

Dayton is forecast to be among the top 20 housing markets leading the nation in listing price appreciation and home sales growth next year, according to Realtor.com.
The Top Housing Markets of 2022 are driven by “strong local economies, tech sector job growth and relative affordability,” according to a Realtor.com forecast released this morning.
This year’s top 10 markets are concentrated in the Mountain West, Midwest and New England. In rank order, they include: Salt Lake City, Utah; Boise, Idaho; Spokane, Washington; Indianapolis, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; Providence, Rhode Island; Greenville, South Carolina; Seattle, Washington; Worcester, Massachusetts and Tampa, Florida.
Dayton comes in at No. 17 with a forecasted 2022 home sales change: 10.7%, a forecasted 2022 home price change of 4.3% and a forecasted 2022 combined sales and price change of 15%.
Other Ohio markets making the top 100 rankings included Akron (11th), Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pa. (21st), Toledo (30th), Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. (31st), Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio (39th).
The areas on this list are expected to see the strongest combined growth in home sales and listing prices among the 100 largest U.S. metros based on the 2022 Realtor.com local housing forecast.
“This year’s list spans a variety of geographic hotspots, reflecting how pandemic trends like the rise in remote work are enabling many homebuyers to explore new areas where their budgets stretch further. The top 10 markets share a number of commonalities that are driving demand from millennial remote workers to retirees alike, including those from major coastal metros,” Danielle Hale, Realtor.com’s chief economist said in a release. “With thriving local economies, low unemployment rates, convenient access to the outdoors and relatively affordable housing, many of the top markets offer the best of both small town quality of life and big city job security.”
Home shoppers in these areas may still be able to find good value even as listing prices are expected to climb in 2022, but getting a leg up on the competition will be key, Hale said.
“For buyers with more flexible timelines — such as those making a move from a big city — offering a couple extra months on the closing date could sweeten the deal for sellers who also need to buy their next home,” she said.
