Dayton listed in Top 20 for hottest housing market in nation

The areas on this list are expected to see the strongest combined growth in home sales and listing prices among the 100 largest U.S. metros based on the 2022 Realtor.com local housing forecast.

“This year’s list spans a variety of geographic hotspots, reflecting how pandemic trends like the rise in remote work are enabling many homebuyers to explore new areas where their budgets stretch further. The top 10 markets share a number of commonalities that are driving demand from millennial remote workers to retirees alike, including those from major coastal metros,” Danielle Hale, Realtor.com’s chief economist said in a release. “With thriving local economies, low unemployment rates, convenient access to the outdoors and relatively affordable housing, many of the top markets offer the best of both small town quality of life and big city job security.”

Home shoppers in these areas may still be able to find good value even as listing prices are expected to climb in 2022, but getting a leg up on the competition will be key, Hale said.

“For buyers with more flexible timelines — such as those making a move from a big city — offering a couple extra months on the closing date could sweeten the deal for sellers who also need to buy their next home,” she said.