Dayton man accused of setting fire at Amazon facility in Union indicted on arson charge

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Union police and fire departments were dispatched June 1 to the Amazon facility at 1835 Union Air Park Blvd. for a fire on the fifth floor.

An investigator determined the fire was arson, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

“Amazon video surveillance shows the defendant enter a restricted area, then exits the restricted area and moments later a fire ensues,” the affidavit stated.

Rubibi is held on $500,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.