Dayton man accused of setting fire at Amazon facility in Union indicted on arson charge

A former employee indicted Monday is accused of intentionally setting a fire earlier this month at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Union near the Dayton International Airport.

Samuel Rubibi, 25, of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned June 25 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of aggravated arson.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Union police and fire departments were dispatched June 1 to the Amazon facility at 1835 Union Air Park Blvd. for a fire on the fifth floor.

An investigator determined the fire was arson, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

“Amazon video surveillance shows the defendant enter a restricted area, then exits the restricted area and moments later a fire ensues,” the affidavit stated.

Rubibi is held on $500,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

