Dayton man charged in physical, sexual assault of girlfriend

A Dayton man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend who was hospitalized for three days.

Laquinn Demone Davis, 34, is scheduled to be arraigned today in Dayton Municipal Court after rape, felonious assault, two weapons violations, strangulation and misdemeanor counts of assault and aggravated menacing were filed against him Tuesday.

Dayton police responded Sunday to Miami Valley Hospital, where a woman said she was physically and sexually assaulted by her boyfriend around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday during an argument at his residence in the 1700 block of West Stewart Street.

Davis reportedly struck the woman in her chest, back, sides, head and faces with both open hands and fists. He also strangled her and sexually assaulted her, according to an affidavit.

Davis had a handgun that he reportedly used to threaten and strike the woman, documents read.

The woman was hospitalized for three days and told police she suffered two broken ribs, a punctured lung and bruising.

An arrest warrant was issued for Davis.

