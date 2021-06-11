Feds accuse Dayton man of dealing fentanyl that caused multiple fatal, nonfatal ODs

Kelsey Van Williams Jr., 40, was arrested Tuesday in Minnesota. He appeared Friday in federal court in Minnesota for a detention hearing, after which his case was unsealed in Ohio, according to a release from Vipal J. Patel, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

A federal grand jury on May 25 indicted Williams, who allegedly distributed the drugs on New Year’s Eve 2018 and New Year’s Day 2019 that caused the three fatal and two nonfatal overdoses.