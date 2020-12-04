Dayton man convicted who fled court after bond revoked

A federal judge convicted a 25-year-old Dayton man for using a firearm during a crime of violence.
A. Philip Thomas Christian Daugherty previously pleaded guilty to two other crimes — carjacking and conspiring to commit carjacking — but fled from the federal courthouse June 17, 2019, after his bond was revoked during his final bench trial session, according to a release from United States Attorney David M. DeVillers of the Southern District of Ohio.
Daugherty was a fugitive for more than four months before he was taken into custody in October 2019 in Columbus by the U.S. Marshals Service’s special fugitive apprehension team, the release stated.
Daugherty was one of four men convicted federally for taking part in a July 6, 2018, armed, violent carjacking in Dayton, according to court documents.
He was indicted in November 2018 and pleaded guilty to the carjacking crimes before his bench trial on the gun crime.
Daugherty’s sentencing date has not yet been set. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison for using a firearm during a crime of violence. That sentence must run consecutively to the sentence imposed for the carjacking, according to the Department of Justice.