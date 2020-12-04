Dayton man convicted who fled court after bond revoked

A. Philip Thomas Christian Daugherty previously pleaded guilty to two other crimes — carjacking and conspiring to commit carjacking — but fled from the federal courthouse June 17, 2019, after his bond was revoked during his final bench trial session, according to a release from United States Attorney David M. DeVillers of the Southern District of Ohio.

Daugherty was a fugitive for more than four months before he was taken into custody in October 2019 in Columbus by the U.S. Marshals Service’s special fugitive apprehension team, the release stated.