Dayton man dies in crash between box van, semi in Darke County

Preliminary investigation showed Owens was driving a 2023 Ford Transit box van east on Hollansburg-Sampson Road around 9:15 a.m. when he apparently ran a stop sign and struck a 2000 Freightliner semitractor-trailer headed north on Alternate state Route 49 North, the sheriff’s office reported.

Owens, whose vehicle came to rest in a ditch, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole, causing power lines to fall to the ground. The driver, a 28-year-old Anna man, was taken to Wayne Healthcare, where he was treated and released.

Arcanum police, fire and rescue, the county coroner’s office and Arcanum Power and Light also responded to the scene of the crash that remains under investigation.