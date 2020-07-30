Dayton man faces murder charge in shooting over fender-bender

A 44-year-old Dayton man accused of shooting and killing another man during an argument about a minor car crash is now facing murder charges.
Emanul Steven Dennis was indicted Thursday for the July 25 deadly shooting of 49-year-old John D. Reece, of Trotwood, outside Sugar’s Restaurant and Lounge on North Main Street in Dayton.
Dennis was in a car that struck Reece’s car in the parking lot. As Reece approached the driver’s side of the vehicle that hit his, Dennis fatally shot him, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Dennis fled the scene but was found later that night and taken into custody, the release stated.
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Dennis for two counts each of murder and felonious assault, all with three-year firearm specifications; one count of having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction; and three counts of tampering with evidence.
Dennis remains held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.