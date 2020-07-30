X

Dayton man faces murder charge in shooting over fender-bender

Emanul Steven Dennis MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL
Emanul Steven Dennis MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Crime & Law | 2 hours ago
By Jen Balduf

A 44-year-old Dayton man accused of shooting and killing another man during an argument about a minor car crash is now facing murder charges.

Emanul Steven Dennis was indicted Thursday for the July 25 deadly shooting of 49-year-old John D. Reece, of Trotwood, outside Sugar’s Restaurant and Lounge on North Main Street in Dayton.

ExploreRecords: Deadly Dayton shooting stemmed from argument over traffic crash

Dennis was in a car that struck Reece’s car in the parking lot. As Reece approached the driver’s side of the vehicle that hit his, Dennis fatally shot him, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dennis fled the scene but was found later that night and taken into custody, the release stated.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Dennis for two counts each of murder and felonious assault, all with three-year firearm specifications; one count of having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction; and three counts of tampering with evidence.

Dennis remains held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.