Dayton man faces murder charge in shooting over fender-bender

Emanul Steven Dennis was indicted Thursday for the July 25 deadly shooting of 49-year-old John D. Reece, of Trotwood, outside Sugar’s Restaurant and Lounge on North Main Street in Dayton.

Dennis was in a car that struck Reece’s car in the parking lot. As Reece approached the driver’s side of the vehicle that hit his, Dennis fatally shot him, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.