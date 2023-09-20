Dayton man gets 6 months in jail for backing over, killing 1-year-old boy in driveway

A 41-year-old man began a jail sentence this week for backing over and killing a 1-year-old boy nearly two years ago with a car in Dayton.

Victor Parham Jr. was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton to six months in the Montgomery County Jail. He also was ordered to complete an in-patient alcohol treatment program, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

Parham was backing a 2006 Buick Lucerne out of a driveway around 4:20 p.m. Nov. 10, 2021, in the 4500 block of Bluehaven Drive when the boy was hit, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

Chatman was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he died four days later.

Parham and Chatman both lived at the house where the child was struck in the driveway, the report indicated.

If he violates the terms of the sentence, he faces a three-year prison term, Flannagan said.