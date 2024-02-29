Dayton man gets up to 3 years for sexual conduct with girl, 14

A Dayton man who was accused of sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl nearly three years ago is headed to prison.

Edwin Ray Leach, 68, was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to two to three years after he pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

DNA linked Leach to a reported sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl that happened May 3, 2021, on Marathon Avenue, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The girl said her assailant, later identified as Leach, picked her up in his truck and took her to a residence where he sexually assaulted her, the affidavit stated.

Leach initially was charged in July 2021 in Dayton Municipal Court with three counts of rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. However, the following month, at the request of the prosecutor, the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning charges could be brought again.

Leach also was designated a Tier III sex officer, which will require him to register his address every 90 days for life.

