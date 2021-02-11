X

Dayton man indicted in ‘date rape’ case has prior attempted rape conviction

By Jen Balduf

A 45-year-old man was indicted Thursday in what prosecutors are calling a “date rape” case.

Arrie Duane Yeldell of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape, aggravated burglary and felonious assault, according to his grand jury indictment.

A woman reported she was sexually assaulted Jan. 19 at her home on Hoover Avenue in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Yeldell has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Feb. 3 arrest.

Yeldell was convicted in March 2012 of attempted, rape, kidnapping and felonious assault, Montgomery County court records show.

