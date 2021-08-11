Dayton man indicted in deadly shooting on Gerhard Street

A grand jury indicted 63-year-old Raymond Walters on three counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault, one count of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, one count of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On July 26, Dayton police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Gerhard Street. When they arrived, they found 45-year-old George Smith with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.