Dayton man indicted in deadly shooting on Gerhard Street

A Dayton man accused of shooting another man in the back of the head on Gerhard Street last month was indicted on murder.
A grand jury indicted 63-year-old Raymond Walters on three counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault, one count of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, one count of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
On July 26, Dayton police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Gerhard Street. When they arrived, they found 45-year-old George Smith with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries Tuesday, according to the prosecutor’s office.
A police investigation revealed that Walters’ brother drove him to an alley behind a home on Brandt Street. Walters then got out of the vehicle and fired a gun at Smith, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. One of the bullets reportedly hit a baseball hat Smith was wearing and knocked it off his head.
When Smith tried to flee, Walters shot him in the back of the head, knocking Smith unconscious, according to court documents.
Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said an initial investigation indicated Walters and Smith were having a disagreement over money.
Walters is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.
He was previously convicted of attempted murder in 1976 and of involuntary manslaughter in 1980 after he fatally stabbed an inmate while in prison, according to the prosecutor’s office. Walters was convicted of attempted murder in Pike County in 2005 and aggravated robbery in Hamilton and Highland counties.