Dayton man indicted in deadly shooting outside Butler Twp. motel

Lewis was shot multiple times, with bullets hitting his torso and upper thigh area, according to court documents.

Witnesses were able to get a description of the vehicle and identify the occupants.

Police responded to the motel after multiple people called to report the shooting.

“This is the Red Roof Inn. I have shots fired and I believe I have an individual down,” a motel worker told dispatchers. “I need an ambulance.”

A woman who called 911 said a man was laying down in the parking lot, but couldn’t tell if he was breathing.

“I just came outside and a dude just got shot like three times,” she said. “Yes, I heard the shots. Pow pow pow.”