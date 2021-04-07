Dayton man indicted; woman’s dog thwarts sexual assault, records show

Raymond Claude Summers, 53, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of kidnaping and one count each of attempted rape, aggravated burglary and a misdemeanor assault charge.

A woman told Dayton police that on March 25 she was in her locked bedroom when Summers broke down the door and pinned her down on the bed while choking her in an apparent attempt to sexually assault her, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.