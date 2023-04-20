Dayton man is 1st indicted in Montgomery County on new strangulation charge

A 38-year-old Dayton man is the first indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury for strangulation.
Sharif Qasim is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of strangulation, one a fifth-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony, following his Thursday indictment.
Ohio is the last state in the U.S. to have a specific law against strangulation. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law in early January, and it took effect 90 days later, on April 4. The crime is a felony of the fifth- to second-degree depending on the level of harm.
Dayton police responded April 10 to an alarm at a residence in the 30 block of Ivy Avenue where they encountered a woman with “injuries that were immediately obvious to officers on scene,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
The woman said she was assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Qasim, and that he made a copy of her key without her knowledge and used it to get inside her home.
She said he choked her and struck her multiple times in the face, and officers reported she suffered bruising and cuts on her neck and a severely swollen and discolored eye, the affidavit stated.
No attorney is listed for Qasim, who remains held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
About the Author