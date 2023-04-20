Dayton man is 1st indicted in Montgomery County on new strangulation charge

Sharif Qasim is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of strangulation, one a fifth-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony, following his Thursday indictment.

Ohio is the last state in the U.S. to have a specific law against strangulation. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law in early January, and it took effect 90 days later, on April 4. The crime is a felony of the fifth- to second-degree depending on the level of harm.