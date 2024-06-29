Dayton man accused of repeatedly stabbing boyfriend pleads guilty

Crime & Law
By
53 minutes ago
X

A 51-year-old Dayton man will spend at least a half dozen years in prison for stabbing his boyfriend in March, exposing bone and muscle on his left hand, according to plea documents filed Thursday.

Tyrone Boles pleaded guilty this week in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault, abduction and a misdemeanor domestic violence count.

As part of his plea agreement, kidnapping and a second count of felonious assault were dismissed, and Boles will be sentenced to either six, seven or eight years in prison, according to court records.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police responded around 7:30 p.m. March 2 to the 200 block of Burleigh Avenue.

Boles apparently became upset when the other man would not talk about their relationship. Boles grabbed a knife and said, “if I can’t have you, no one can have you and we’ll die together” before repeatedly cutting him with the knife, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Boles also is accused of breaking the other man’s cellphone and preventing him from escaping out a window and the front door, the document stated.

ExploreWoman indicted in roommate’s shooting in Riverside

Officers reported they could see the injured man’s bone and muscle on the injury to his left hand and that he received multiple stitches to close his wounds.

Boles remains held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting his July 16 sentencing hearing.

In Other News
1
Dayton man gets more than 30 years for murder plot involving Kettering...
2
Trotwood woman gets 2 years in OVI crash that seriously injured 2...
3
Woman indicted in roommate’s shooting in Riverside
4
More charges for Trotwood woman in pursuit, deadly crash on US 35 near...
5
Miamisburg man gets 36 years to life for shooting man twice in head...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top