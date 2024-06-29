Dayton man accused of repeatedly stabbing boyfriend pleads guilty

As part of his plea agreement, kidnapping and a second count of felonious assault were dismissed, and Boles will be sentenced to either six, seven or eight years in prison, according to court records.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police responded around 7:30 p.m. March 2 to the 200 block of Burleigh Avenue.

Boles apparently became upset when the other man would not talk about their relationship. Boles grabbed a knife and said, “if I can’t have you, no one can have you and we’ll die together” before repeatedly cutting him with the knife, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Boles also is accused of breaking the other man’s cellphone and preventing him from escaping out a window and the front door, the document stated.

Officers reported they could see the injured man’s bone and muscle on the injury to his left hand and that he received multiple stitches to close his wounds.

Boles remains held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting his July 16 sentencing hearing.