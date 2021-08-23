Dayton man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2016 Fairborn shooting death

Rashawn Gene Cochran pleaded guilty Monday before Greene County Common Pleas Judge Adolfo Tornichio to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and aggravated robbery, according to a release from Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes.

Fairborn police responded Nov. 20, 2016, to an apartment in the 100 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road, where they found Jarrell Plummer shot once in the chest and once in the head following a robbery. Plummer was taken to Soin Medical Center - Kettering Health in Beavercreek, where he died of his injuries.