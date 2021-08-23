dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2016 Fairborn shooting death

Rashawn Gene Cochran
Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
4 minutes ago

A 26-year-old Dayton man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison in the November 2016 shooting death of a Fairborn man.

Rashawn Gene Cochran pleaded guilty Monday before Greene County Common Pleas Judge Adolfo Tornichio to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and aggravated robbery, according to a release from Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes.

Fairborn police responded Nov. 20, 2016, to an apartment in the 100 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road, where they found Jarrell Plummer shot once in the chest and once in the head following a robbery. Plummer was taken to Soin Medical Center - Kettering Health in Beavercreek, where he died of his injuries.

Cochran was a fugitive for more than two years before his arrest.

He initially was indicted for murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and felonious assault, but most of those charges were dismissed as part of his plea, court records show.

Cochran has been in the Greene County Jail since his Aug. 26, 2019, arrest by Fairborn police.

