Dayton man wanted in October shooting of woman now in jail

Crime & Law | 34 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A 19-year-old Dayton man is now in jail in connection to the October shooting of a woman.

Jelonnie Junell Harvson-Brown had a warrant for his arrest issued following his Nov. 16 indictment by a Montgomery County grand jury, He was booked Wednesday into the Montgomery County Jail, according to jail records.

Harvson-Brown is accused of shooting and injuring a 24-year-old Dayton woman on Oct. 7, according to his indictment.

Harvson-Brown is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with a three-year firearm specification plus one count of having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence.

