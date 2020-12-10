Dayton man wanted in October shooting of woman now in jail

A 19-year-old Dayton man is now in jail in connection to the October shooting of a woman.
Jelonnie Junell Harvson-Brown had a warrant for his arrest issued following his Nov. 16 indictment by a Montgomery County grand jury, He was booked Wednesday into the Montgomery County Jail, according to jail records.
Harvson-Brown is accused of shooting and injuring a 24-year-old Dayton woman on Oct. 7, according to his indictment.
Harvson-Brown is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with a three-year firearm specification plus one count of having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence.