Dayton man wanted in October shooting

A19-year-old Dayton man is wanted following his Monday indictment in connection to a shooting last month.
Jelonnie Junell Harvson-Brown is accused of shooting and injuring a 24-year-old Dayton man on Oct. 7, according to his indictment by a Montgomery County grand jury.
An arrest warrant was issued for Harvson-Brown, whose address was listed as at large on the warrant.
Harvson-Brown is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 1 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with a three-year firearm specification plus one count of having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence.
