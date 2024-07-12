BreakingNews
Voters to consider a 10-year, 1-mill levy for Five Rivers Metroparks in November

Dayton man who defrauds workers’ comp of $31K gets probation

Crime & Law
By
33 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man who secretly had a job while he collected more than $30,000 in temporary total disability benefits was sentenced to probation.

James Fields, 43, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins to up to five years probation after he pleaded guilty June 12 to workers’ compensation fraud and four counts of tampering with records in a case investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Special Investigation Department.

ExploreData of nearly all AT&T customers downloaded to a third-party platform in security breach

As part of a plea agreement, three additional counts of tampering with records were dismissed and Fields was ordered to repay the workers’ comp benefits he received.

Fields fraudulently received approximately $31,000 in benefits from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation between Sept. 21, 2021, and May 19, 2023, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

ExploreGas taxes can’t pay for roads much longer, but Amazon deliveries might

The tampering charges are for forms completed in September and December 2021, and February, April, May, June and August 2022, according to his indictment.

If he violates his probation, he faces up to 4½ years in prison.

In Other News
1
VIDEO: Xenia police shoot, wound armed man
2
Former Xenia postal worker sentenced for mail theft
3
Highland County man indicted in Centerville OVI crash that kills...
4
What is ‘swatting’? 2 recently accused in disruptive fake calls in...
5
Police: Recent spike in EBT card theft due to card skimmer devices

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top