Dayton man who fled after trial to spend more than a decade in prison for carjacking

A. Philip Thomas Christian Daugherty, 26, was sentenced 12-and-a-half years in prison, or 150 months, for using a gun during a crime of violence, carjacking and conspiring to commit carjacking, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Southern District of Ohio.

Daugherty, also known as “Fetty Too Federal”, pleaded guilty to the carjacking charges and was found guilty during a bench trial with U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose on the firearm charge.