Dayton man who repeatedly stabs boyfriend, says ‘we’ll die together,’ gets 8-12 years

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By
35 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man who repeatedly stabbed his boyfriend in March, exposing bone and muscle on his left hand, will spend between eight and 12 years in prison.

Tyrone Boles was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton after he pleaded guilty June 25 to felonious assault, abduction and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. As part of his plea agreement, kidnapping and a second count of felonious assault were dismissed, according to court documents.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police responded around 7:30 p.m. March 2 to their apartment in the 200 block of Burleigh Avenue.

Boles apparently became upset when his boyfriend would not talk about their relationship. Boles grabbed a knife and said, “if I can’t have you, no one can have you and we’ll die together” before repeatedly cutting him with the knife, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to his face, neck and hands. He is still attending physical therapy to recover from his injuries and still has not regained the full function of his left hand, according to a court records.

ExploreDayton man accused of setting kitten on fire indicted

Prosecutors recommended the maximum eight to 12 years for Boles, calling his actions “nothing short of heinous,” in a sentencing memorandum.

“Defendant escalated a verbal disagreement with his partner into a bloody and gruesome confrontation,” the document stated. “Defendant made it very clear, both with his statements and by his actions, that he would end (the victim’s) life if (he) were to end their relationship.”

In Other News
1
Want to fly? Air Force Museum introduction takes flight in August
2
Centerville puts 1-year freeze on new gas stations, discount stores
3
Bill’s Donut Shop reopens today for carryout only amid ‘refresh’
4
A beacon to those in need, Wright-Patt opens ‘Resiliency Center’
5
How to visit the Dayton Arcade: 5 places you can go (and some you still...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top