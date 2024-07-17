Dayton man who repeatedly stabs boyfriend, says ‘we’ll die together,’ gets 8-12 years

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police responded around 7:30 p.m. March 2 to their apartment in the 200 block of Burleigh Avenue.

Boles apparently became upset when his boyfriend would not talk about their relationship. Boles grabbed a knife and said, “if I can’t have you, no one can have you and we’ll die together” before repeatedly cutting him with the knife, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to his face, neck and hands. He is still attending physical therapy to recover from his injuries and still has not regained the full function of his left hand, according to a court records.

Prosecutors recommended the maximum eight to 12 years for Boles, calling his actions “nothing short of heinous,” in a sentencing memorandum.

“Defendant escalated a verbal disagreement with his partner into a bloody and gruesome confrontation,” the document stated. “Defendant made it very clear, both with his statements and by his actions, that he would end (the victim’s) life if (he) were to end their relationship.”