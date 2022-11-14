Dayton may give $6M for Dragons’ $16M stadium renovation project

Stadium improvements will include roofing, HVAC, seating, drainage, lighting and field upgrades. City documents say those capital projects are meant to ensure that the Dayton Dragons maintains its affiliation with Major League Baseball and meets the requirements of a player development license with the Cincinnati Reds.

Under the proposed development agreement, city staff would serve in a construction-management capacity. Montgomery County’s contribution would be $1 million per year for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The Dayton Dragons have a stadium lease through 2030, plus three decade-long renewals that can extend the agreement until 2060.

A draft of the capital plan suggests that Day Air Ballpark will get a new LED wall in the outfield, some new seating, new concession equipment and some audio system upgrades.

Some lighting will be swapped out for LEDs, dugouts will be upgraded and some of the field will be replaced, including the warning track and drainage system.

The city says the ballpark has been a catalyst for economic development, with more than $300 million in private investment having taken place around the sports facility. That includes new housing, offices, retail and restaurant establishments and new hotel space.