Dayton may give $6M for Dragons’ $16M stadium renovation project

Dayton City Commission is expected to decide at its Wednesday meeting whether to give $6 million to help pay for major renovations to Day Air Ballpark, where the Dayton Dragons play minor-league baseball.
Palisades Arcadia Baseball LLC, which owns the Dayton Dragons, proposes investing $5 million of its own money into the downtown stadium, which opened in 2000.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
But the company also hopes to receive $6 million in assistance from the city, $4 million from Montgomery County and $1.5 million in state capital grant funds. The developer’s total investment through 2030 is expected to be nearly $16.8 million.
The stadium originally cost nearly $23 million to build, and the city contributed more than $13 million to the project, said Joe Parlette, Dayton’s deputy city manager.
Stadium improvements will include roofing, HVAC, seating, drainage, lighting and field upgrades. City documents say those capital projects are meant to ensure that the Dayton Dragons maintains its affiliation with Major League Baseball and meets the requirements of a player development license with the Cincinnati Reds.
Under the proposed development agreement, city staff would serve in a construction-management capacity. Montgomery County’s contribution would be $1 million per year for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Credit: Marshall Gorby
The Dayton Dragons have a stadium lease through 2030, plus three decade-long renewals that can extend the agreement until 2060.
A draft of the capital plan suggests that Day Air Ballpark will get a new LED wall in the outfield, some new seating, new concession equipment and some audio system upgrades.
Some lighting will be swapped out for LEDs, dugouts will be upgraded and some of the field will be replaced, including the warning track and drainage system.
The city says the ballpark has been a catalyst for economic development, with more than $300 million in private investment having taken place around the sports facility. That includes new housing, offices, retail and restaurant establishments and new hotel space.
About the Author