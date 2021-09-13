Dayton may impose indoor mask mandate

The Dayton City Commission will vote on an ordinance Wednesday that would require face coverings in all indoor public spaces. It follows a request by Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County for municipal governments to pass such measures due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“Due to the lagging vaccination rates in our county, mask wearing indoors is our best defense to stop the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the number of people being hospitalized,” Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper stated in a release announcing the ordinance vote.