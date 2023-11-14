Dayton may replace use of force committee over some objections

Dayton City Commission is considering creating a new Use of Force Advisory Committee at the mayor’s urging because he says this will improve the group’s effectiveness and collaboration.

“It’s become evident that we need to do some things to try to find ways to improve upon how that group functions and understanding the goals and objectives of that area as well,” said Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr.

But some members of an existing Use of Force Committee said they believe their group is being replaced because it did not back down during a fight over police policy and its members refused to be a “rubber stamp.”

Jacob Wourms, interim chair of the existing Use of Force Committee, said he fears some of the proposed changes to the committee will weaken police reform efforts.

“Any good policy protects government processes from potential bad actors — this drafted ordinance creates a process where meaningful reform, backed by the Dayton community, could be dead on arrival at police headquarters,” Wourms said.

Dayton City Commission on Wednesday could vote on an ordinance that would create a new Use of Force Advisory Committee to replace an existing Use of Force Committee.

The existing committee was created by legislation a couple of years ago.

The proposed ordinance would reduce the number of voting members to five from seven and reduce the number of non-voting members from five to two.

Under the proposed ordinance, the new advisory committee would meet semi-annually, though additional meetings could be scheduled at the request of the city commission.

The existing committee is supposed to meet at least quarterly, but its members said the city has not helped convene a meeting in about a year. Right now, the chair of committee can request meetings to be held.

Darius Beckham, senior policy aide in the mayor’s office, said the new ordinance clarifies that the primary function of the committee is to review use of force data from the police department.

The new ordinance stipulates that before new people serve on the advisory committee they must receive training from city staff in the law and the police departments and possibly other divisions.

Beckham said the police department believes that committee members need to understand law enforcement to effectively review data.

The original ordinance said the Use of Force Committee will make recommendations to the city commission for potential changes to the police department’s use-of-force policy.

The proposed ordinance says the committee’s recommendations for policy changes will be made to the police chief, though the city commission will be informed in writing of all recommendations “in a timely fashion.”

The commission may issue a response to the recommendations and may make a referral to the city manager for consideration of potential policy changes, the proposed ordinance states.

Wourms said the changes in where the committee’s recommendations go is the most concerning part of the new ordinance.

He said the commission is an elected body that is directly accountable to the voters, while the police chief is several steps removed.

“Any person serving as chief has to balance a multitude of political influences, from patrol officers to the FOP to police leadership to city administration staff,” he said. “Putting policy reform so far away from the voters would be a huge mistake.”

He also said changing the meeting frequency to semi-annually could be a problem because it is impossible to do meaningful work when a group only meets once every 180 days.

Wourms said these changes and shortening the terms from three to two years make the committee a “hollow shell” of the original group that sends the message that police reform is no longer a priority at City Hall.

Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw said he thinks the proposed changes strengthens the use of force committee.

“At the end of the day, it’s an advisory board and I think we need to make clear what the role of this body is and more importantly what it is not,” he said. “This work is difficult and I think we have to be flexible.”

Commissioner Matt Joseph said the commission should be looking for ways to modify processes if there are opportunities for improvements.

But Dayton City Commissioners Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss said the proposed ordinance is not consistent with the spirit and intent of the police reform work.

“The appearance is that this (existing) committee disagreed with the administration in terms of the use-of-force policy and then we set them aside,” Fairchild said. “That appearance sends a chilling effect to any citizen who would dare want to be a part of our boards and committees.”