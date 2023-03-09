‘This is indeed a tragic, tragic event,’ Dayton officials say of deadly fire

The house was owned, and those individuals who were found dead there maybe should not have been inside the house, but Mims said it’s not time for blame but to determine how to prevent something like this from happening again.

“We may never know the cause of the fire. That said, it’s still an open and active investigation,” said Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Lykins.

“We’re still attempting to determine what the cause and origin was,” he said.

The chief said crews had to pull out because of the fire, which he said was unsurviveable with heat so intense it was melting their fire helmets.

“Crews did an incredible job, very trying conditions,” he said, with many of the firefighters newer recruits.

Dayton police Lt. Col. Eric Henderson said the Dayton Fire Department has received four calls for service, including a couple alarm calls.

Most recently, on Feb. 22 there was a call about a burglary in process but no one was found, and there was a second call was made on Feb. 24 for trespassing but no officers encountered anyone, Henderson said.

Fire crews responded around 4 a.m. Wednesday to a fire in the 500 block of North Broadway Street. When they arrived a large two-story house had heavy fire coming from both floors and from the back of the building.

Firefighters entered the home to begin searching for any occupants and to battle the fire. Within four minutes, the incident commander ordered all crews to evacuate from the house due to the intense fire conditions and concerns the house would collapse, according to the fire department.

Once the fire was under control, the incident commander called for an emergency demolition as a result of the house’s structural instability. During the demolition Wednesday morning, crews found a body in the debris.

Two cadaver dogs and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to assist the fire department. By 9:45 p.m., five bodies had been recovered, making it “one of the most tragic fire incidents for loss of life in the history of the City of Dayton,” according to the fire department.

Henderson said Dayton homicide detectives are assisting fire investigators.