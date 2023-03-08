BreakingNews
Body found in debris of Dayton fire
Body found in debris of Dayton fire

Local News
By
17 minutes ago
2 houses destroyed, 3rd damaged on North Broadway Street.

Crews discovered a body Wednesday in the debris of a fire on North Broadway Street that destroyed two houses and damaged a third in Dayton.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an investigator is on scene.

The body was discovered after the fire when crews were knocking down the two houses on an emergency demolition order.

ExplorePHOTOS: Fire destroys 2 houses, damages 3rd in Dayton

Dayton homicide detectives were then called to the scene.

The fire was reported sometime around 4 a.m. in the 500 block of North Broadway Street near West Riverview Avenue and just north of Wolf Creek.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

