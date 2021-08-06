dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Metro Library to require masks starting Monday

Local News | 23 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Starting Monday, the Dayton Metro Library will require staff, patrons and visitors to wear face masks at all branches.

The masks will be required for anyone ages 2 or older. The policy change came following updated guidance for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dayton and Montgomery County government offices announced a similar policy this week.

“We want members of the community to know we are taking the necessary precautions against COVID and its variants, and we want everyone to remain safe during this time,” Jeffrey Trzeciak, executive director of Dayton Metro Library, said.

Visitors and patrons needing a mask can get one at the Ask Me Desk.

Multiple library branches are hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information about the clinics, as well as other providers in the region, visit Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County’s website.

For more information about the Dayton Metro Library, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

