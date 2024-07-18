BreakingNews
Dayton Metro Library places levy on November ballot

1 hour ago
Dayton Metro Library will be asking voters to decide on a 5-year, 1-mill levy that its board of trustees unanimously voted to place on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The library’s board of trustees approved the property tax levy at their Wednesday meeting.

“During its 135-year history, Dayton Metro Library has upheld its mission to inform, inspire, and empower the communities we serve,” said Sara E. Woodhull, a Dayton Metro Library board trustee. “The library remains committed to providing programming and services that support early childhood literacy and learning activities for students of all ages.”

Library officials said in a press release that with voter approval, the levy will ensure the library can continue to offer youth and family programs, books, job search and resume support, free Wi-Fi and computer access and other services.

Jeffrey Trzeciak, executive director of Dayton Metro Library, said in a press release that the library will have to cut $7 million from its budget without the levy. That’s roughly 20% of the library’s budget, according to a press release.

“Without new funding, cuts will reduce library programs, technology, digital access, books and materials, library branch hours of service, and staff,” said Trzeciak.

Dayton Metro Library hasn’t asked for an additional operating levy in 15 years.

The proposed 5-year, 1-mil levy on the November ballot would amount to $35 for every $100,000 of property value annually. The board estimated that this would generate nearly $10.6 million each year if passed by voters.

Dayton Metro Library operates 17 locations.

“Our ability to provide free access to databases and job search tools means Montgomery County residents can find the resources they need to achieve their personal and professional goals,” said Carl Kennebrew, a Dayton Metro Library board trustee. “Without these resources many in our community would find it difficult to access career and education support and services.”

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.

