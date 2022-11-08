Dayton NAACP reelects president to ninth term

In a statement, Foward said he felt “humbled” by his reelection, adding that the NAACP will stay focused on the organization’s “21st Century Game Changers” of economic sustainability, education, health, public safety and criminal justice, voting rights and political representation and expanding youth and young adult engagement.

“We will continue to hold everyday citizens, small and large business owners and corporations accountable for any racial or bigoted actions they may take in the future. We have no permanent friends or permanent enemies, only permanent interests. We must ALL strive to live in an America that is inclusive of ALL people,” he said.