Dayton NAACP reelects president to ninth term

Local News
By
33 minutes ago

After an election on Sunday, the Dayton unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has re-elected Dr. Derrick L. Foward as its president, according to an announcement.

This will be Foward’s ninth time in the position, and will begin Jan. 1, 2023 and end Dec. 31, 2024.

The election ended will all incumbents retaining their positions.

Other people elected to the administration include:

  • Mattie P. White, First Vice President
  • Tom Roberts, Second Vice President
  • Willie A. Terrell, Third Vice President
  • Clair Mae Thompson, Secretary
  • Lauretta Williams, Assistant Secretary
  • Tiwona L. Branham, Treasurer
  • Harvey C. Bolden, Assistant Treasurer

In a statement, Foward said he felt “humbled” by his reelection, adding that the NAACP will stay focused on the organization’s “21st Century Game Changers” of economic sustainability, education, health, public safety and criminal justice, voting rights and political representation and expanding youth and young adult engagement.

“We will continue to hold everyday citizens, small and large business owners and corporations accountable for any racial or bigoted actions they may take in the future. We have no permanent friends or permanent enemies, only permanent interests. We must ALL strive to live in an America that is inclusive of ALL people,” he said.

