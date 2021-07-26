Dayton NACCP to host town hall on economic opportunities tonight

The town hall, titled “Economic Development Strategy 2022 and Beyond”, will be available on Zoom and on the Dayton NAACP Facebook page at 6:45 p.m. To register in advance visit here.

“The Dayton Unit NAACP is highly concerned about the lack of employment opportunities to include city, county and state highway construction jobs; small business development to include retail outlets, restaurants and service facilities; and the lack of franchise businesses which are so prevalent in other areas of the region,” said Dr. Derrick L. Foward, president of the Dayton Unit NAACP.