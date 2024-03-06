Dayton ombudsman: Office helped man get his food stamp benefits

He stated to the Ombudsman that he received a letter that he misunderstood and missed a phone interview to apply for food stamp (SNAP) benefits. He and his social worker at the health care facility called the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services together and they were on hold for over an hour. Once someone answered, the social worker stated he needed an interpreter, and there was silence on the other end and the call abruptly ended. They attempted to call again, but after a half hour of being on hold, they ended the call due to needing to go back to work. The client asked the Ombudsman office to investigate.

The Ombudsman contacted the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services and was informed that the client spoke with a caseworker and his benefits were approved. The Ombudsman called the social worker to inform her of the good news. She expressed gratitude for helping her client get his SNAP benefits processed.

The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area. Contact the Ombudsman by writing to us at 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton 45402, call 937-223-4613, or by electronic mail at ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.