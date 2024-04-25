Dayton opposes Dollar General liquor license alleging trash, litter problems

The city agreed to withdraw its objections to the Dollar General store’s requests for permits to sell alcohol if the store took action to address community concerns about health, safety, security and cleanliness.

But city officials say Dollar General has not complied with the litter abatement requirements of the cooperation agreement for the Salem Avenue store.

The city said community members have shared photos showing trash and messy conditions on and around the Salem Avenue property on multiple occasions.

The city notified Dollar General in early March of the litter problem, but the business did not remedy the violations, says a memo from Barbara Doseck, Dayton city attorney.

The cooperation agreement says the dollar store has 15 days after being notified of a violation to fix it.

Doseck recommended the city object to Dollar General’s liquor permit renewal. The Dayton City Commission this week approved an ordinance asking the Ohio Division of Liquor Control to reject the business’ liquor permit application for “good cause.”

As the city prepared to vote this week, the Dayton Daily News saw a worker cleaning up outside of the Salem Avenue store on Tuesday.

The cooperation agreement was between the city and Dolgen Midwest LLC (doing business as Dollar General). The agreement covered five Dollar General stores at 445 Salem Ave., 2312 N. Main St., 1819 W. Third St., 2821 Linden Ave. and 2228 N. Gettysburg Ave.

Dollar store chains, like Dollar General and Family Dollar, have received criticism from some local leaders and community members in recent years about the conditions of their stores and properties.

Some residents have accused local stores of causing health and safety problems, claiming the stores are understaffed and lack adequate security measures and sanitation plans.