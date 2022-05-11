Dayton Philharmonic Director Neal Gittleman charts five-year course to retirement

Gittleman plans to continue to lead on the orchestra’s programming and performances, but said he decided on a five-year retirement window to create a smooth transition while still rebuilding the philharmonic’s performance offerings to pre-COVID-19 levels.

“Although I am not quite ready to hang up my baton, I understand how critical it is to have succession planning in place within our performing arts organization,” Gittleman said. He said that he loves his job and both the staff, supporters and audience members, but added, “I’d prefer to retire from conducting the orchestra a little too soon than one second too late. I’ve always tried to do this job at 100% commitment, and I don’t ever want to be in a position—physically or emotionally—where I feel that can’t do that.”