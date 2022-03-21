Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2022-23 season salutes Beethoven, Callas, Sondheim and more

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance – consisting of Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra – celebrates 10 years of joint programming with a 2022-2023 season encompassing historic milestones, promising collaborations and returning favorites.
The DPAA 2022-2023 Season:
DAYTON BALLET
“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” (Oct. 28-30, 2022)
“The Nutcracker” (Dec. 9-18, 2022)
“85th Diamond Anniversary” (Feb. 10-12, 2023)
“Peter Pan” (April 21-23, 2023)
DAYTON OPERA
“Charlie Parker’s Yardbird” (Oct. 7 and 9, 2022)
“Hometown Holiday featuring Amahl and the Night Visitors” (Dec. 2-3, 2022)
“Maria Callas: A Centennial Celebration” (Feb. 5, 2023)
“Das Rheingold” (April 14 and 16, 2023)
DAYTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
Masterworks Series:
“Pines of Rome and flautist Brandon Patrick George” (Sept. 16-17, 2022)
“Far Away Places: Scheherazade” (Oct. 21-22, 2022)
“Symphonie fantastique and violinist Vadim Gluzman” (Nov. 18-19, 2022)
“Tchaikovsky’s Polish Symphony” (Feb. 24-25, 2023)
“Perspectives: War and Peace” (March 10-11, 2023)
“Das Rheingold” (April 14 and 16, 2023)
“Beethoven’s Second Symphony” (May 19-20, 2023)
SuperPops Series:
“Havana Nights” (Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2022)
“Hometown Holiday featuring Amahl and the Night Visitors” (Dec. 2-3, 2022)
“An Evening of Sondheim” featuring Wright State University’s Musical Theatre program (Jan. 20-21, 2023)
“Swing is the Thing” (March 31-April 1, 2023)
“Peter Pan” (April 21-23, 2023)
Rockin’ Orchestra Series:
“Landslide - A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac” (Sept. 24, 2022)
“Windborne’s The Music of Pink Floyd” (Nov. 12, 2022)
“Rewind: Celebrating the Music of the ‘80s” (Feb. 4, 2023)
“The Paul Simon Songbook” (June 10, 2023)
Family Series:
“PhilharMonster” (Oct. 23, 2022)
“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” (Oct. 30, 2022)
“The Nutcracker” (Dec. 11, 2022)
“The Mysterious Maestro with the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra” (March 12, 2023)
“Peter Pan” (April 23, 2023)
Special Events:
“Handel’s Messiah” (Dec. 14, 2022)
“New Year’s Eve: Voyage à Paris” (Dec. 31, 2022)
For more information about subscriptions or programming, visit daytonperformingarts.org.
