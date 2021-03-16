Dayton plans big changes to Community Golf Club’s bunkers

Dayton officials last year announced they were permanently closing Kittyhawk Golf Center and Madden Golf Course to cut costs.

Community golf course last year saw increased demand for play, partly because the other courses shut down. But interest in golf also soared during the pandemic.

Community has two courses.

The Dales Course, which is shorter and less difficult, has about 37 bunkers. The course is popular for beginners and senior players.

The Hills Course is longer and more difficult and has 35 bunkers.

Wilczynski, principal of C.W. Golf Architecture in Michigan, plans to build out the bunker renovations in the late summer and early fall, the city said.

The plan is to add a few fairway bunkers to make the Hills Course more challenging and attractive, Wilczynski said.

Some bunkers will be eliminated, while others will be moved, he said.

A recent customer survey showed improved bunkers are the change people want to see most at Community Golf Club, the city said.

“We selected C.W. Golf Architecture for this project because Chris has an excellent resume with improving golf facilities, is very experienced and fits very well with this project and the improvements needed,” said course Superintendent Bob Bajek.

Community also has a driving range, pro shop and a restaurant.

Wilczynski has helped renovate and redesign courses in many places, including Chautauqua, N.Y.; Belmont, Mich.; and Naples, Fla.