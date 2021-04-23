Dayton Playhouse selects 2021 FutureFest finalists

In this daring coming-of-age tale containing relevant echoes of Academy Award-nominated film “Sound of Metal,” a deaf of hearing individual raised in a dysfunctional household where sign language is forbidden grapples with his future. The play poses the question: “Would you rather be a ‘different’ person in a ‘normal’ world or a ‘normal’ person in a different world?”

“Otis” by Shanti Reinhardt of Los Angeles

In this charming contemporary character study, New York City apartment dwellers grow closer while conversing in the titular elevator.

“Shylock the First” by Andrew Heinze of Atlantic Highlands, N.J.

In this comical ode to the Bard spotlighting “The Merchant of Venice,” the friendship between Shakespeare and his 21-year-old protégé Will Hatcher takes center stage.

“Talk of the Town” by Mike Bencivenga of Astoria, N.Y.

Adapted from James Thurber’s “The Years with Ross,” this nostalgic play tells the story of The New Yorker magazine from the 1920s through the 1950s centered on its eccentric creator/editor Harold Ross and noted writer/illustrator Thurber, a Columbus native.

“Tall Woman with Red Fan” by Michael Sloane of Glendale, Calif.

The study of art and the search for truth fills this intriguing contemporary caper.

“Truth Be Told” by William Cameron of Washington, Pa.

A dramatic two-hander concerning a journalist interviewing the mother of a mass shooting murderer.

“When I consider the six finalists, one word comes to mind to describe the group — diverse,” said Fran Pesch, festival director. “Diverse in terms of genre, character, time periods, and situations while unified in fulfilling the mission of theater to enlighten, educate and entertain. Each play provides a different picture of the human condition.”

Cameron and Reinhardt were selected as finalists last year, but the in-person festival, including adjudication and a declared winner, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Three of last year’s six finalists were ultimately streamed, but their plays were not among them. Organizers are pleased both playwrights have an opportunity to see their works performed this time around.

“(Last year), we made the decision to try three (productions), two as Zoom theater and one videoed from simple staging,” explained Matt Lindsay, Playhouse board chair. “To the other three playwrights, we decided a fair offer was to commit to making their scripts semi-finalists next year — provided they did not have a production in the intervening year — since they had not been in a festival nor part of our alternative programming. I feel it was a simple way to pull something positive out of a bad set of circumstances. What we did last year, and the three productions since, has given us the confidence to try all six this year and to mount a virtual festival. Many of the board members had hoped that by July an in-person festival would be feasible. Sadly, it appears our decision to go virtual will prove a wise one.”

“I supported the decision to allow the remaining finalists to be included in this year’s semifinalists group,” Pesch added. “Last year was difficult on everyone, especially the playwrights. Not only were they denied the unique FutureFest experience, three of them were not able to have their plays streamed. We thought it only fair to offer them an opportunity to be selected as finalists this year and have their plays produced.”

The six finalists will be produced for streaming and then available for viewing starting July 6. All shows will be available for streaming through the festival weekend and the week following. As with past festivals, three of the plays will be staged (and videoed) and three will be readings (produced on Zoom).

This year’s event includes adjudication and the announcement of the festival winner, which will all be done virtually. Adjudications will be streamed live over the festival weekend with audience participation available through the Zoom chat feature.

Auditions will be held May 16-18 and consist of cold readings from the finalist scripts. Zoom auditions are May 16. In-person auditions are May 17 and 18 at the Playhouse, located at 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Those auditioning must reserve a time slot for in-person auditioning in order to maintain social distancing.

Tickets to the individual shows cost $15 and festival passes to view all six plays cost $60. Ticket sales will begin in early June at daytonplayhouse.com. All ticket buyers will have complimentary access to the adjudication sessions.

