Dayton Police Department seeking drivers who may have information on fatal crash

The crash, between a motorcycle and a semitrailer, occurred on I-75 Southbound near Stanley Avenue at 6:48 a.m. Three vehicles, a black pickup truck, a box truck and another semitrailer were close to the crash. Dayton Police believe the drivers may have information regarding the crash.

Initial reports from the crash show that Stephen Downey, 42, of Miamisburg was killed after a collision that closed the highway in the area for over five hours. The cause of the crash and additional details were not available.