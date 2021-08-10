dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Police Department seeking drivers who may have information on fatal crash

By Micah KarrKristen SpickerJen Balduf - Staff Writer
38 minutes ago

The Dayton Police Department is asking for information regarding a fatal crash on July 30. They are attempting to reach three drivers who may have witnessed the crash.

The crash, between a motorcycle and a semitrailer, occurred on I-75 Southbound near Stanley Avenue at 6:48 a.m. Three vehicles, a black pickup truck, a box truck and another semitrailer were close to the crash. Dayton Police believe the drivers may have information regarding the crash.

Initial reports from the crash show that Stephen Downey, 42, of Miamisburg was killed after a collision that closed the highway in the area for over five hours. The cause of the crash and additional details were not available.

If you or anyone you know witnessed this crash, please contact Detective Derric McDonald with the Traffic Services Unit at 937-333-1141.

