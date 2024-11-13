Dayton police: Gun held to cashier’s head during Dollar General robbery

Police are looking for two suspects in a Dollar General robbery in Dayton Monday night.
The robbery took place around 8:18 p.m. at 1819 W. Third Street.
Two male suspects entered the store with handguns and held a gun to a cashier’s head, said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.
The pair stole two registers from the store.
A K9 unit responded to try to track the suspects but was unable to find them, Johns said.
No injuries were reported.
The robbery remains under investigation.
