2 dead, more injured after at least 4 recent shootings in Dayton

West Second Street

The first shooting was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of West Second Street.

A group of suspects were attempting to break into a house when the resident reportedly fired a gun.

“This was part of an ongoing crime spree involving the victim, who was shot, and he had four juvenile suspects with him,” Johns said.

All five were armed with handguns.

“When the shooting occurred, they had went to the residence there, dismantled the Ring cameras that were outside the residence and tried to force their way into the residence,” the police major said.

The homeowner then fired a shot, which hit the 23-year-old man in the head.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. All four juvenile suspects were taken into custody.

Johns said the group was also involved in a similar break-in on Kammer Avenue. The suspects were armed, dismantled cameras and broke into the residence before stealing property.

“That’s a pretty alarming crime to happen on a Sunday afternoon in broad daylight,” Johns said.

South Jefferson Street

The next day, a shooting was reported on the sidewalk outside the Boost Mobile at 35 S. Jefferson St. in downtown Dayton.

A 911 caller told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch two people were arguing and then one person shot the other one in the chest.

An 18-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He was in stable condition as of Tuesday.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Investigators used private and city cameras to find and arrest an 18-year-old suspect.

“I do want to credit the downtown Dayton cameras,” said Johns. “The cameras captured the shooting itself and the suspect fleeing the scene. Thanks to those cameras we have a very, very strong case against the defendant.”

The suspect remained in custody as of Tuesday.

West Stewart Street

A man and a woman were killed Monday evening following an argument at a Desoto Bass Courts apartment.

A 911 caller reported hearing about five or six shots fired around 6:30 p.m. in 1700 block of West Stewart Street.

A 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics transported a 24-year-old man to the hospital, where he died from injuries, according to police.

“We are looking for two suspects at this time,” Johns said. “...There was some sort of disagreement between the parties that lived there and these two assailants at which time the suspects pulled out firearms and proceeded to open fire on the occupants inside the apartment.”

The 911 caller said shots came through the wall, but nobody in that residence was injured.

West Riverview Avenue and Salem Avenue

A fourth shooting was reported Monday just after 9 p.m. at West Riverview and Salem avenues.

A 37-year-old man arrived at an area hospital via a private vehicle, according to police.

The man had a gunshot wound to groin and is expected to survive, Johns said.

All four shootings remain under investigation.