Dayton police help brighten families’ holidays with Angel Tree

Sgt. Danielle Cash said some participants like to give coats and shoes, while others enjoying buying toys for their Angel Tree family.

“The ones where their families get involved, they’ll pick children around the same age as their children and they’ll actually let their kids do the shopping for the child,” she said.

The program started in 2012 with two trees for the FOP and the department’s eastern division before eventually merging into one large tree, Cash said.

This year the police department adopted 15 families with 44 children as part of the Angel Tree program.

“It definitely can get pretty emotional,” Cash said of the Angel Tree deliveries. “There’s tears, there’s hugs, there’s smiles. Knowing that you made a difference it’s a feeling that’s nice. We don’t see a lot of the good and to see something positive and beautiful is refreshing.”

The police department works with a community program and officers to nominate families for the Angel Tree.

Parents list three wishes or needs for each child. Typical wishes include bikes, dollhouses, shoes, shirts and other clothes, Cash said.

This year, the FOP is getting a coat for Angel Tree families and used donations to purchase stuffed stockings and popcorn tins. An officer also put together a snack bucket for each family with cereal, peanut butter and other treats.

“Most of us got into this job to make a different and help people,” Cash said. “This is one way we can do it.”

She encouraged anyone looking for a way to give back to others during the holidays to check with area churches and community programs for ways to help.