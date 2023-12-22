Prosecutor’s office offering Montgomery county residents free, sober rides with ArriveSafe

ArriveSafe offers a free Uber home for people in Montgomery County over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The program covers a ride of up to $25.

ArriveSafe starts on 6 p.m. Saturday and ends 6 a.m. Tuesday for Christmas and is from 6 p.m. Dec. 30 to 6 a.m. Jan. 2 for New Year’s.

“This year, Ohio has had nearly 10,000 OVI-related traffic crashes, which sadly took the lives of over 500 people,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “Here in Montgomery County, we have had over 460 OVI-related traffic crashes that took the lives of nearly 40 motorists. We can do better! Have a designated driver or use ArriveSafe to get a free Uber ride home.”

Montgomery County residents can use the ArriveSafe program by scanning a QR code at www.mcpo.com to add a voucher to their Uber account. Another QR code will be added for New Year’s weekend.

Since ArriveSafe launched in 2007, the program has provided 11,700 free rides home, Heck said.

“Have a designated driver or use ArriveSafe and get a free ride home over the Christmas and New Year’s weekends,” he said. “Remember, the life you save may be your own!”